Canada has had a dream run in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The team made it to the world cup for the first time since 1986, topping the Qualification table.

It recorded its biggest ever victory in a men’s senior international match when it beat the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021.

Canada’s attacking prowess has been phenomenal. The total number of goals scored by Canada in the current World Cup qualifying tournament has exceeded 50 — it had never previously scored more than 24 in a single campaign.

Of the top six strikers in the CONCACAF Qualifiers, four are from Canada, with Cyle Larin leading the scoring charts with 13 goals.

In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Canada was eliminated in the group stage, losing all the three matches.

Bayern Munich’s prodigy Alphonso Davies, who has been a menace for defenders along the wing, will look to better that performance this time around.

Manager: John Herdman

Canada's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 3 0 0 3 0 5

When is Canada playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 24 - Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM - Al Rayyan Stadium

November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium

⦿ December 1 - Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium