Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Canada was eliminated in the group stage, losing all the three matches and it will look to make a mark this time around in Qatar 2022.

Team Sportstar
01 October, 2022 14:04 IST
01 October, 2022 14:04 IST
Bayern Munich’s prodigy Alphonso Davies, who has been a menace for defenders along the wing, will look to better that performance this time around..

Bayern Munich’s prodigy Alphonso Davies, who has been a menace for defenders along the wing, will look to better that performance this time around.. | Photo Credit: AP

In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Canada was eliminated in the group stage, losing all the three matches and it will look to make a mark this time around in Qatar 2022.

Canada has had a dream run in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. The team made it to the world cup for the first time since 1986, topping the Qualification table.

It recorded its biggest ever victory in a men’s senior international match when it beat the Cayman Islands 11-0 in a World Cup qualifier in March 2021.

Canada’s attacking prowess has been phenomenal. The total number of goals scored by Canada in the current World Cup qualifying tournament has exceeded 50 — it had never previously scored more than 24 in a single campaign.

Of the top six strikers in the CONCACAF Qualifiers, four are from Canada, with Cyle Larin leading the scoring charts with 13 goals.

In the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, Canada was eliminated in the group stage, losing all the three matches.

Bayern Munich’s prodigy Alphonso Davies, who has been a menace for defenders along the wing, will look to better that performance this time around.

Manager: John Herdman

Canada's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
300305

When is Canada playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Belgium vs Canada - 12:30 AM - Al Rayyan Stadium
  • ⦿ November 27 - Croatia vs Canada - 9:30 PM - Khalifa International Stadium
  • ⦿ December 1 - Canada vs Morocco - 8:30 PM - Al Thumama Stadium
Where can I watch Canada’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Canada’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us