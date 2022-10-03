The first winner of the FIFA World Cup had a rocky qualifying campaign before it got rid of its head coach and eventually managed to book its berth for Qatar 2022.

Uruguay has won the title twice and has reached the semifinals on three further occasions, with the latest one being in South Africa in 2010.

It has met all the other countries in its group previously in the tournament and had won all three fixtures against them — something Uruguay will look to continue this time around.

With an arsenal featuring two of its highest goal scorers ever, Luis Suarez (68 goals) and Edinson Cavani (54 goals), Diego Alonso’s side will aim to finish the group as the leader.

Manager: Diego Alonso

Uruguay's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 56 24 12 20 87 74

When is Uruguay playing in the world cup?

⦿ November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea - 6.30 PM - Education City Stadium

November 29 - Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium ⦿ December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay - 8.30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium