Fifa World Cup

FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay fixtures in Qatar, schedule, match timings, where to watch

Uruguay has won the title twice and has reached the semifinals on three further occasions, with the latest one being in South Africa in 2010.

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 12:07 IST
With an arsenal featuring its two highest goalscorers ever, Luis Suarez (68 goals) and Edinson Cavani (54 goals), Diego Alonso’s side will aim to finish the group as the leader.

With an arsenal featuring its two highest goalscorers ever, Luis Suarez (68 goals) and Edinson Cavani (54 goals), Diego Alonso's side will aim to finish the group as the leader. | Photo Credit: AP

The first winner of the FIFA World Cup had a rocky qualifying campaign before it got rid of its head coach and eventually managed to book its berth for Qatar 2022.

It has met all the other countries in its group previously in the tournament and had won all three fixtures against them — something Uruguay will look to continue this time around.

ALSO READ | FIFA World Cup 2022 Draw: Group guide

With an arsenal featuring two of its highest goal scorers ever, Luis Suarez (68 goals) and Edinson Cavani (54 goals), Diego Alonso’s side will aim to finish the group as the leader.

Manager: Diego Alonso

Uruguay's World Cup record:

PlayedWonDrewLostGFGA
562412208774

When is Uruguay playing in the world cup?

  • ⦿ November 24 - Uruguay vs South Korea - 6.30 PM - Education City Stadium
  • ⦿ November 29 - Portugal vs Uruguay - 12:30 AM - Lusail Stadium
  • ⦿ December 2 - Ghana vs Uruguay - 8.30 PM - Al Janoub Stadium
Where can I watch Uruguay’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup will be live telecast on Sports18 and Sports18 HD in India.
Where can I live stream Uruguay’s matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022?
FIFA World Cup 2022 will be live streamed on VOOT Select and JioTV.

