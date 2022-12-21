Fifa World Cup

French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss to Argentina

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title it won in 2018.

Reuters
21 December, 2022 12:46 IST
21 December, 2022 12:46 IST
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving the second penalty by Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shootout.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving the second penalty by Kingsley Coman of France in the penalty shootout. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title it won in 2018.

The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday’s World Cup final in Qatar.

The BBC reported Monday that France forward Kingsley Coman and midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni were subjected to online racist abuse after missing their penalties in the final.

Argentina keeper Emiliano Martinez saved Coman’s effort from the spot, while Tchouameni shot wide as France failed to retain the title it won in 2018.

“Following the World Cup final, several players of the French national team were subjected to unacceptable racist and hateful comments on social networks,” the FFF said on Twitter.

“The FFF condemns them and will file a complaint against their authors.”

Earlier, Coman’s club Bayern Munich also posted a message of support for the 26-year-old, condemning the racist comments made towards him.

Read more stories on Fifa World Cup.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us