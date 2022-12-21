Messi World Cup trophy image now most liked post ever on social media

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating his team’s win is now the most-liked post on social media.

Messi’s post, a gallery of the footballer with the trophy and with his teammates, has over 68 million likes as of 5.00 pm on Wednesday. It has passed a record once held by the infamous egg on Instagram.

Messi’s post has also surpassed Bella Poarch’s wildly-viral TikTok from 2020, which has over 60 million likes.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to its first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

The Paris St-Germain forward won the tournament’s Golden Ball - awarded to the best player - after scoring seven goals and helping set up three at his fifth World Cup.

The former Barcelona star is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest footballers of all time.