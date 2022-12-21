Fifa World Cup

Messi World Cup trophy image now most liked post ever on social media

Messi’s post, a gallery of the footballer with the trophy and with his teammates, has over 68 million likes as of 5.00 pm on Wednesday.

Team Sportstar
21 December, 2022 16:58 IST
Messi, 35, led Argentina to its first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to its first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi’s Instagram post celebrating his team’s win is now the most-liked post on social media.

Messi’s post, a gallery of the footballer with the trophy and with his teammates, has over 68 million likes as of 5.00 pm on Wednesday. It has passed a record once held by the infamous egg on Instagram.

Messi’s post has also surpassed Bella Poarch’s wildly-viral TikTok from 2020, which has over 60 million likes.

Messi, 35, led Argentina to its first World Cup triumph in 36 years in Qatar.

The Paris St-Germain forward won the tournament’s Golden Ball - awarded to the best player - after scoring seven goals and helping set up three at his fifth World Cup.

The former Barcelona star is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest footballers of all time.

