France midfielder Adrien Rabiot was ommitted from the starting lineup against Morocco in the FIFA World Cup semifinal at the Al Bayt stadium on Wednesday (IST).

The Juventus player missed the collective French training for the past two days and trained light indoors after suffering from cold and flu symptoms.

Youssouf Fofana has replaced Rabiot in the French team.

The 27-year-old scored the opening goal in France’s 4-1 win against Australia in a group D match and also has an assist under his belt in this World Cup so far.

Starting lineups:

France - Hugo Lloris (c), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

Morocco - Yassine Bounou, Achraf Hakimi, Jawad El Yamiq, Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss (c), Noussair Mazraoui, Sofyan Amrabat, Hakim Ziyech, Azzedine Ounahi, Soufiane Boufal, Youssef En-Nesyri