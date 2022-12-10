News

Ronaldo comes on for Portugal vs Morocco in FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed on for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 21:39 IST
10 December, 2022 21:39 IST
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at the dugout in the quarterfinal match after he was benched for the second game in a row in the FIFA World Cup.

Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo at the dugout in the quarterfinal match after he was benched for the second game in a row in the FIFA World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed on for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday.

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed on for Portugal in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal match against Morocco at the Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar, on Saturday.

Ronaldo earned his 196th international cap, equalling the men’s all-time record with Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa.

Earlier, the 37-year-old started from the bench - his second match as a substitute (for Portugal) in a row for the first time since 2008. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United forward has fallen in the pecking order after Goncalo Ramos scored a hattrick in the previous match.

Portugal went on to win the match 6-1 as Ronaldo, despite coming on in the 74th minute, failed to find a goal to his name.

Against Morocco, the story of the match has been a bit different so far. In the quarterfinal match, Yahia Attiyat Allah’s cross was headed into the net by Youssef En-Nesyri, who scored his third goal of the tournament and gave Morocco the lead.

Though Ronaldo coming on was expected at half-time, that did not happen and the highest international goalscorer in men’s football was seen warming up on the sidelines, wearing his bib.

Seven minutes into the second half, head coach Fernando Santos finally made the switch seven minutes after the second-half kick-off.

Two changes were made at the same time, with Joao Cancelo and Cristiano Ronaldo replacing Raphael Guerreiro and Ruben Neves respectively.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us