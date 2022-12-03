News

Cameroon vs Brazil: Dani Alves becomes oldest Brazilian to start in a FIFA World Cup

Brazil has already qualified for the round of 16 and will look to maintain its 100 percent win record, in its final group stage match, against Cameroon, in Qatar.

03 December, 2022 00:07 IST
Brazil’s Dani Alves is set to start in its last group stage match, against Cameroon i Qatar.

Brazil’s Dani Alves is set to start in its last group stage match, against Cameroon i Qatar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Daniel Alves, aged 39 years and 210 days, became the oldest Brazilian to start a World Cup game in history, as he looks set to start against Cameroon in Brazil’s final group stage match, in Qatar on Saturday.

Brazil made nine changes its starting lineup from itsprevious match against Switzerland, with only Eder Militao and Fred keeping their place.

The Selecao have already qualified for the round of 16 and will look to maintain its 100 percent win record, in their final group stage match, against Cameroon, in Qatar.

