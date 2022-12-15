Deschamps: We’ll try to limit Messi influence in World Cup final

Didier Deschamps has very few admirers in France because of his pragmatic approach to football despite the luxury of abundant talent in French football currently. But the 1998 World Cup-winning captain has proved that a safety-first approach and reliance on fast breaks can be the best template for success in international football as France became the first team since Brazil in 2002 to reach back-to-back World Cup finals.

In a summit clash at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday, Deschamps and his team will be chasing history themselves as Lionel Messi tries to win the World Cup trophy to further solidify his place as one of the greatest footballers in history. “We will do everything humanly possible for that not to happen. At the end of the match, someone is getting a third star on their shirt, he said.

“Messi is really shining in this tournament. Four years ago, it was different. He played as a center forward against us, and it was not what I expected at the time. He’s more of a two-man team now, with real freedom, and he touches a lot of the ball. He’s very fit physically. We’ll try to limit his influence, just as the Argentinians will try to limit the influence of some of my players. But Argentina isn’t in the same position as it was four years ago.”

While a win for Argentina will end its 36-year and Messi’s five-tournament wait for the trophy, a France win will make it the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and ’62 with back-to-back titles, giving Deschamps’ the chance to match the achievements of Italy’s Vittorio Pozzo from 1934 and ’38.

France was severely tested by the attacking zeal of Hakim Ziyech, Achraf Hakimi and Sofiane Boufal and was lucky again, after the earlier victory over England, to see out the win and Messi’s Argentina will surely look at drawing a blueprint from these two games.

But Deschamps continues to trust his system and wants his players to enjoy the moment and give their best for one more game. “We are going to enjoy the time. I tell this to my staff and players. Take every moment in the day to really appreciate and savour the moment. In four days, we are going to play for a world title,” he said.