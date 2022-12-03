Uruguay forward Edinson Cavani on Friday brought down the VAR monitor in disdain after the full-time whistle went off in his side’s match against Ghana at the Al Janoub Stadium.

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media, the Valencia forward can be seen pushing the pedestal on which the VAR screen was seated before heading into the tunnel. A few fans could be heard screaming, “Perfect!” after what he did.

Uruguay had just won the last Group H match against Ghana 2-0, but that did little to reverse the side’s fortunes as La Celeste crashed out of the quadrennial showpiece. If Uruguay would have managed to score one more goal, it would have joined Portugal in the round of 16 instead of South Korea.

Some Uruguay players were furious when referee Daniel Siebert chose to end the game. Cavani and Jose Maria Gimenez remonstrated with Siebert and there was quite a bit of pushing and shoving.

Moments later, Cavani and Gimenez both went into the referee’s book for dissent.

Uruguay was also unhappy after a penalty appeal was turned down and VAR not referred to when Ghana defender Alidu Seidu clattered into Cavani in the box during the third minute of added time in the second half. The 35-year-old was seen holding his ankle, trying to draw the attention of the referee.