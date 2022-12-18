News

Emiliano Martinez wins FIFA World Cup golden glove after penalty shootout heroics vs France in final

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup following a momentous performance against France in the final, where he saved two penalties in the shootout.

Team Sportstar
18 December, 2022 23:58 IST
18 December, 2022 23:58 IST
Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving the second penalty by Kingsley Coman of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar.

Emiliano Martinez of Argentina celebrates after saving the second penalty by Kingsley Coman of France during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Final match between Argentina and France at Lusail Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Clive Brunskill

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup following a momentous performance against France in the final, where he saved two penalties in the shootout.

Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez won the golden glove for the best goalkeeper at the FIFA World Cup following a colossal performance against France in the final, where he saved two penalties in the shootout.

It was Martinez who ensured the game went into the tiebreaker, with an elastic one-on-one save deep in the extra time against Kolo Muani to keep the score 3-3, with Kylian Mbappe starring with a hat-trick.

In the shootout, the Aston Villa shot-stopper palmed away penalties from Kingsley Coman and Aurelien Tchouameni, to set his team on the path to its third World Cup title.

Martinez had previously proved immovable in Argentina’s penalty shootout win over Netherlands in the quarterfinal, with him stopping Virgil van Djik and Steven Berghuis from the spot.

No goalkeeper has made more saves in FIFA World Cup shootouts than the 30-year-old keeper, with four. He shares the top spot with Croatia’s Danijel Subašić and Dominik Livaković, Argentina’s Sergio Goycochea and Germany’s Harald Schumacher.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us