The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar got off to a brilliant start with Ecuador captain Enner Valencia hammering two past the Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb. It was the first time a host lost the opening fixture of the quadrennial showpiece.

The second game was a goal-fest with England finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Many have already started calling 2022 the year of the underdogs after Saudi Arabia and Japan stunned Argentina and Germany, respectively. Both were come-from-behind 2-1 wins.

The biggest margin of victory, thus far, has been Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. In that very match, midfielder Gavi became the youngest goalscorer of the tournament since Brazil’s Pele in 1958.

Here’s all the results thus far from the Qatar World Cup -

Match No. Fixtures Goalscorers Date 1 Group A - Qatar 0-2 Ecuador Enner Valencia (16' P, 31') November 20 2 Group B - England 6-2 Iran England - Jude Bellingham (35'), Bukayo Saka (43', 62'), Raheem Sterling (45+1'), Marcus Rashford (71'), Jack Grealish (90'); Iran - Mehdi Taremi (65', 90+13' P) November 21 3 Group A - Senegal 0-2 Netherlands Cody Gakpo (84'), Davy Klaassen (90+9') November 21 4 Group B - USA 1-1 Wales USA - Timothy Weah (36'); Wales - Gareth Bale (82' P) November 22 5 Group C - Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia Argentina - Lionel Messi (10' P); Saudi Arabia - Saleh Al-Shehri (48'), Salem Al-Dawsari (53') November 22 6 Group D - Denmark 0-0 Tunisia - November 22 7 Group C - Mexico 0-0 Poland - November 22 8 Group D - France 4-1 Australia France - Adrien Rabiot (27'), Olivier Giroud (32', 71'), Kylian Mbappe (68'); Australia - Craig Goodwin (9') November 23 9 Group F - Morocco 0-0 Croatia - November 23 10 Group E - Germany 1-2 Japan Germany - Ikay Gundogan (33' P); Japan - Ritsu Doan (75'), Takuma Asano (83') November 23 11 Group E - Spain 7-0 Costa Rica Dani Olmo (11'), Marco Asensio (21'), Ferran Torres (31' P, 54'), Gavi (74'), Carlos Soler (90'), Alvaro Morata (90+2') November 23

(This list updates after every match)