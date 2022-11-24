News

FIFA World Cup, Qatar 2022: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Sportstar presents the full list of matches, fixtures’ results, full time scorelines, and goalscorers from the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
24 November, 2022 01:16 IST
Canada’s Alphonso Davies has his penalty saved by Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois on November 24.

Canada’s Alphonso Davies has his penalty saved by Belgium’s Thibaut Courtois on November 24. | Photo Credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar got off to a brilliant start with Ecuador captain Enner Valencia hammering two past the Qatari goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb. It was the first time a host lost the opening fixture of the quadrennial showpiece.

The second game was a goal-fest with England finding the back of the net on six occasions.

Many have already started calling 2022 the year of the underdogs after Saudi Arabia and Japan stunned Argentina and Germany, respectively. Both were come-from-behind 2-1 wins.

The biggest margin of victory, thus far, has been Spain’s 7-0 thrashing of Costa Rica. In that very match, midfielder Gavi became the youngest goalscorer of the tournament since Brazil’s Pele in 1958.

Here’s all the results thus far from the Qatar World Cup -

Match No.FixturesGoalscorersDate
1Group A - Qatar 0-2 EcuadorEnner Valencia (16' P, 31')November 20
2Group B - England 6-2 IranEngland - Jude Bellingham (35'), Bukayo Saka (43', 62'), Raheem Sterling (45+1'), Marcus Rashford (71'), Jack Grealish (90'); Iran - Mehdi Taremi (65', 90+13' P)November 21
3Group A - Senegal 0-2 NetherlandsCody Gakpo (84'), Davy Klaassen (90+9')November 21
4Group B - USA 1-1 WalesUSA - Timothy Weah (36'); Wales - Gareth Bale (82' P)November 22
5Group C - Argentina 1-2 Saudi ArabiaArgentina - Lionel Messi (10' P); Saudi Arabia - Saleh Al-Shehri (48'), Salem Al-Dawsari (53')November 22
6Group D - Denmark 0-0 Tunisia-November 22
7Group C - Mexico 0-0 Poland-November 22
8Group D - France 4-1 AustraliaFrance - Adrien Rabiot (27'), Olivier Giroud (32', 71'), Kylian Mbappe (68'); Australia - Craig Goodwin (9')November 23
9Group F - Morocco 0-0 Croatia-November 23
10Group E - Germany 1-2 JapanGermany - Ikay Gundogan (33' P); Japan - Ritsu Doan (75'), Takuma Asano (83')November 23
11Group E - Spain 7-0 Costa RicaDani Olmo (11'), Marco Asensio (21'), Ferran Torres (31' P, 54'), Gavi (74'), Carlos Soler (90'), Alvaro Morata (90+2')November 23

(This list updates after every match)

