News

How many goals does Kane need to become England’s all-time top scorer?

The England striker will be playing for the Three Lions in their opening FIFA World Cup game against Iran, and has a chance to become his country’s top scorer.

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 18:24 IST
21 November, 2022 18:24 IST
Harry Kane’s goals tally for England currently stands at 51 goals. He has reached the mark in just 75 appearances.

Harry Kane’s goals tally for England currently stands at 51 goals. He has reached the mark in just 75 appearances. | Photo Credit: AFP

The England striker will be playing for the Three Lions in their opening FIFA World Cup game against Iran, and has a chance to become his country’s top scorer.

England striker Harry Kane is just three goals away from beating Wayne Rooney to become the all time top-scorer for the European heavyweight.

Rooney and Kane are the only two England strikers to score over 50 goals for their team. While Rooney’s tally stands at 53 goals, Kane has scored 51.

FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Iran FIFA World Cup

Kane has reached his tally in just 75 appearances while the former Manchester United player ended with his final tally in 120 caps.

The striker is starting for the Three Lions in their opening FIFA World Cup game against Iran on Monday in Group B. Kane will also get two more chances to cross the tally - against USA on November 25 and against Wales on November 29.

The other names in the top-scorers list are Bobby Charlton, who scored 49 goals for England, followed by Gary Linekar with 48 goals.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us