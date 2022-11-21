England striker Harry Kane is just three goals away from beating Wayne Rooney to become the all time top-scorer for the European heavyweight.

Rooney and Kane are the only two England strikers to score over 50 goals for their team. While Rooney’s tally stands at 53 goals, Kane has scored 51.

Kane has reached his tally in just 75 appearances while the former Manchester United player ended with his final tally in 120 caps.

The striker is starting for the Three Lions in their opening FIFA World Cup game against Iran on Monday in Group B. Kane will also get two more chances to cross the tally - against USA on November 25 and against Wales on November 29.

The other names in the top-scorers list are Bobby Charlton, who scored 49 goals for England, followed by Gary Linekar with 48 goals.