News

England vs Iran LIVE, FIFA World Cup: ENG, IRN announces lineups; Kane not to wear ‘OneLove’ armband; Maguire, Saka starts

Follow for all LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between England and Iran.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 21 November, 2022 18:23 IST
Last Updated: 21 November, 2022 18:23 IST
England’s Harry Kane, centre, with teammates warm up.

England’s Harry Kane, centre, with teammates warm up. | Photo Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Follow for all LIVE updates from the FIFA World Cup clash between England and Iran.

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the FIFA World Cup clash between England and Iran.

STAT ATTACK
This is the first ever football game between England and Iran. The Asian side, though, has never beaten a European nation in the FIFA World Cup. It has played eight games and has two draws and six defeats.
IRAN LINEUP OUT

IRAN PLAYING 11: Beiranvand, Hosseini, Cheshmi, Pouraliganji, Mohammadi, Karimi, Moharrami, Hajsafi (C), Nourollahi, Taremi, Jahanbakhsh

ENGLAND LINEUP OUT

ENGLAND PLAYING 11: Pickford (GK); Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Saka; Kane

PREVIEW

England manager Gareth Southgate, increasingly looking like the helpless protagonist of the Hangman game, will need his team to play an enterprising game and deliver a positive result in its World Cup opener against Iran to stop the noose from tightening further.

A contract running till December 2024 has offered Southgate no measures of comfort with recent results – a winless Nations League run -- and a lack of imagination in play robbing him of all the goodwill that a run to EURO final had offered last year. The manager, further handicapped by the injury-absence of Chelsea wing-back pairing of Reece James and Ben Chilwell, has a lot to worry about his defence with Harry Maguire struggling for form and the ever-dependable Kyle Walker yet to recover. 

Upfront, Harry Kane – England’s captain – would be Southgate’s key man with Raheem Sterling and Bukayo Saka operating from the wide areas in a 3-4-3 system. With Leicester City’s James Maddison and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips doubtful after missing out on training, England might benefit from the inclusion of 19-year-old Jude Bellingham, who can bring the fearlessness of youth to spread fear in the Iranian ranks alongside the measured and experienced Declan Rice. 

Managed by former Manchester United and Real Madrid coach Carlos Queiroz for the third time in a World Cup, Iran’s attacking threat will come from Mehdi Taremi, who has 28 goals in 60 appearances, as Bayer Leverkusen forward Sardar Azmoun – the Iranian Messi – is yet to recover from a calf injury suffered in October. 

PREDICTED PLAYING 11
England: Pickford (GK); Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Bellingham; Sterling, Mount, Saka; Kane
Iran: Beiranvand (GK); Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammedi; Nourollahi, Ezatolahi, Hajsafi; Jahanbakhsh, Taremi, Amiri

Queiroz, known for his safety-first approach, might pack his midfield in a 4-5-1 system in a bid to disallow England any space to dictate the game. In Alireza Jahanbakhsh and skipper Ehsan Hajsafi, playing his 122nd international game, Team Melli has enough experience to threaten the confidence-worn English defence. 

The 20th ranked team in the world will be no pushovers in this first international encounter between these nations with frosty diplomatic ties. 

-AYON SENGUPTA

England vs Iran: Kick-off, live telecast and live streaming info
Where will the England vs Iran World Cup opening match kick-off?
The England vs Iran match will kick-off at the Khalifa International Stadium.
When will the England vs Iran World Cup opening match kick-off?
The England vs Iran match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on November 21, 2022.
Where can you watch the England vs Iran match in India?
The England vs Iran World Cup opening match will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android and well as iOS, the 2022 FIFA World Cup will be live streamed on JioCinema.
Where can you watch the England vs Iran match outside India?
The following list shows where you can watch the England vs Iran match outside of India
United States – TV: FOX, Telemundo; Live Stream: fuboTV, Fox Sports app, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo
Canada – TV: CTV, TSN; Live Stream: fuboTV, TSN app
United Kingdom – TV: BBC One; Live Stream: BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website
Australia – TV: SBS; Live Stream: SBS On Demand
New Zealand – TV: Sky Sports; Live Stream: Sky Sport
Malaysia – TV: RTM, Astro; Live Stream: Astro Go
Singapore – TV: Mediacorp Channel 5; Live Stream: StarHub TV+, IPTV, Singtel TV
Hong Kong – TV: BeIN Sports, ITV; Live Stream: Now TV, ViuTV
Nigeria – SuperSport and Showmax Pro.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us