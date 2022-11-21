Senegal vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming info, FIFA World Cup: SEN 0-0 NED, Dumfries creates early chance, Qatar 2022 WC updates

Senegal vs Netherlands talking points: The Netherlands has never lost its opening group stage match in the FIFA World Cup, Senegal have won two of its such matches. This is Virgil van Dijk’s 50th cap for the Netherlands and his first at a major tournament; only Gejus van der Meulen played more Oranje games before debuting at a World Cup or EURO (54) than Van Dijk.

FOLLOW REAL TIME UPDATES OF THE MATCH HERE, LIVE: Senegal vs Netherlands FIFA World Cup Group A

Kick-Off! The FIFA World Cup match between Netherlands and Senegal is underway with the Dutch starting from left to right and Senegal starting from the other side.

9:15 pm: Form guide The Netherlands is unbeaten in its last 15 games, with 11 wins and four draws, while Senegal has lost just once in its last ten matches, with that coming against Egypt in a CAF World Cup Qualifier in March, 2022.

9:05 pm: Gakpo starts for the Dutch.

Cody Gakpo has been directly involved in more goals than any other player in top-flight European football this season. Without Sadio Mane, a weakened Senegal may just be the chance to capitalise for the Oranje, in Qatar.

Starting lineups: Senegal XI: E. Mendy, Diallo, Koulibaly, Cissé, Sabaly, N. Mendy, Gueye, Diatta, Kouyaté, Sarr, Dia Netherlands XI: Noppert; Blind, Aké, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Dumfries; De Jong, Berghuis; Gakpo, Bergwijn, Janssen.

The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mane.

The first is strictly about football and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina.

The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top form teams in Europe.

The Group A game against African champion Senegal is the perfect early challenge for the Dutch and a good indicator of how far they might go.

Senegal will be without talisman Mane, who was ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday with injury. Mane, 30, underwent surgery for the right lower leg injury he sustained in a league game for Bayern Munich two weeks ago, removing Senegal’s most potent attacking threat and the heart of the team.

