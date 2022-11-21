Senegal 0-0 Netherlands LIVE score, FIFA World Cup: De Jong misses 1v1 chance

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the Senegal vs Netherlands Group A match at the Al Thumama Stadium.

19’

Netherlands has a corner to defend. But the Dutch mount a counter attack and Berghuis manages to square the ball to De Jong. The Barcelona midfielder has only Mendy to beat but he overcomplicates the finish. Diallo swoops in to clear.

17’

Blind’s header is wide! Gakpo creates an opportunity from nothing. He crosses the ball from the right and Blind is in the box. He could not steer his header on target and the ball goes wide.

16’

Gakpo and Dumfries combine in the Senegal box on the right. The wingback cuts the ball back in but the Senegal defender is stationed just in place to clear the danger.

13’

Dia steals the ball from Van Dijk through sheer industry. The Dutch defender cleared the ball but Dia relented and kept his chase to get to the ball on the right touchline. The move, though, fizzles out with a poor pass in the final third.

9’

Senegal growing in confidence. They nick the ball away from Netherlands in their own half. Sarr receives the ball and shoots. The shot flies over the crossbar.

8’

Cisse was well out of position and in the Dutch penalty area. He saw the chance to score from a cross and lunged in. The ball missed his foot by a whisker.

7’

It has been even in the first few minutes here. Senegal have shaken off the chance Netherlands had and are controlling the ball yet again in the Oranje half.

5’

Netherlands with a chance! Gakpo gets a through ball on a run and he decides to square it. Bergwijn was there but the ball lands behind him.

2’

Early pressure from Senegal. They win a corner in the first minute but the set piece is cleared without any danger. Senegal controls the opening minutes of play.

Kick Off! Off we go!

The Netherlands get the ball rolling from the centre spot.

Kick Off moments away

The team’s have exchanged greetings. The team photos are done. We are all set for the start of the game.

Will Senegal make it past the Group stage?

The Lions of Teranga have featured in two World Cups before 2022. They made it to the quarterfinals in 2002, the 2nd African team to do so. Will they be able to emulate the same? Their campaign start is moments away.

The Dutch comeback

The Netherlands will be making a comeback to the World Cup after missing out in Russia in 2018.

That’s Senegal warming up

A strong Senegal team

Despite the absence of Mane, Senegal boasts of a strong team that has multiple European club players. The list includes Koulibaly, Cisse, Gueye, Kouyate and Sarr.

England off to a commanding start

The Three Lions beat Iran 6-2 in the Group B match at the Khalifa International Stadium. Bukayo Saka starred with two goals and Rashford, Bellingham, Sterling and Grealish scored as well.

Group A as it stands

The Group A in the FIFA World Cup saw Ecuador beat Qatar 2-0 on Sunday. The winner of today’s game would want to win by a more than two goal margin to take the top spot.

Netherlands Goalkeeper

Noppert is the tallest player in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He stands at 2.03m and will be making his World Cup debut.

Senegal Lineup out!

Sadio Mane’s injury

The Senegal striker was in good form before the World Cup but an injury ruled him out of the Qatar event. He tried to recover in time after his surgery but unable to. His absence could prove pivotal in Senegal making it past the group stage.

Allez Allez Allez! Senegal fans in the house

Netherlands Formation

Netherlands Lineup out!

Noppert - Blind, Ake, Van Dijk, De Ligt, Dumfries - De Jong, Berghuis, Gakpo - Bergwijn, Janssen

Netherlands Nations League Campaign

The Netherlands were in blazing form in the recently concluded Nations League group stage. They remained unbeaten in the six games, winning five and ending on the top spot in their group against Wales, Poland and Belgium. This helped them qualify for the semifinals.

The Dutch fans gearing up for the game

Form

Netherlands - The Dutch team has been on a 15-game unbeaten run before the FIFA World Cup.

Senegal - The AFCON champion has struggled slightly in its recent games. In the last six games, it has won four, lost one and drawn one.

PREVIEW

The Netherlands is looking to make two statements in its opening World Cup game on Monday against a Senegal team that has to quickly get over the loss of star forward Sadio Mane.

The first is strictly about football and establishing the team as a contender for the title in Qatar alongside the likes of top-ranked Brazil, defending champion France and Argentina. The Dutch have gained less attention in the buildup to the tournament after failing to qualify for the World Cup in Russia four years ago, but arrive as one of the top form teams in Europe.

“We have a great chance of also becoming a world champion,” said Dutch coach Louis van Gaal, who is back for a third spell in charge. “There are few coaches who dare to speak out like that, but I say this.” The second statement the Dutch want to make at Al Thumama Stadium in Doha centers around the long-running criticism of the World Cup host country’s laws and human rights record.

The Group A game against African champion Senegal is the perfect early challenge for the Dutch and a good indicator of how far they might go.

Senegal will be without talisman Mane, who was ruled out of the World Cup on Thursday with injury. Mane, 30, underwent surgery for the right lower leg injury he sustained in a league game for Bayern Munich two weeks ago, removing Senegal’s most potent attacking threat and the heart of the team.

-AP

PREDICTED XI

Senegal: Mendy - Sabaly, Cisse, Koulibaly, Ballo-Toure - Sarr, Mendy, Gueye - Sarr, Dia, Diatta

Netherlands: Pasveer - Timber, Van Dijk, Ake - Dunfries, Berghuis, De Jong, Gakpo, Blind - Bergwijn, Janssen

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH