News

Fastest players of the FIFA World Cup: Mbappe, Davies, Sarr in top speeds

Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana registered the top speed after 48 group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
03 December, 2022 17:16 IST
03 December, 2022 17:16 IST
Mbappe is among the fastest players at the World Cup.

Mbappe is among the fastest players at the World Cup. | Photo Credit: AFP

Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana registered the top speed after 48 group stage matches at the FIFA World Cup.

Despite what was supposed to be some unfavourable conditions in the heat of Qatar, some of the fastest players in the world have clocked impressive speeds at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

While France’s Kylian Mbappe and Canada’s Alphonso Davies are regarded as two of the most rapid runners in the game, it’s not the pair who feature at the top.

Ghana’s Kamaldeen Sulemana gets the top honours at the end of the group stages in the team’s 2-0 defeat to Uruguay when he ran at a speed of 35.7 kmph.

So far in the tournament, Argentina captain Lionel Messi’s top speed has been 31.4 kmph in the defeat to Saudi Arabia, while his archrival Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal has touched 32.1 kmph in the win over Ghana.

Only 13 players registered speeds of 35kmph and above in the 48 matches of the group stages.

Top speeds (in kmph)
Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana) - 35.7 vs Uruguay
Alphonso Davies (Canada) - 35.6 vs Croatia
Nico Williams (Spain) - 35.6 vs Germany
David Raum (Germany) - 35.5 vs Spain
Dan James (Wales) 35.4 vs Iran
Antonee Robinson (USA) 35.4 vs Wales
Ismaila Sarr (Senegal) 35.4 vs Netherlands
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) 35.3 vs Croatia
Tejan Buchanan (Canada) 35.2 vs Belgium
Kylian Mbappe (France) 35.2 vs Denmark
Nemanja Maksimovic (Serbia) - 35.2 vs Brazil
Alphonso Davies (Canada) – 35.1 vs Belgium
Bryan Mbeumo (Cameroon) – 35 vs Serbia
Ismail Jakobs (Senegal) – 35 vs Netherlands

Fastest players by nation

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us