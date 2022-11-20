News

FIFA revenue hits $7.5 billion for Qatar World Cup period

FIFA revealed its earnings on Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

AP
DOHA 20 November, 2022 15:05 IST
DOHA 20 November, 2022 15:05 IST
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. | Photo Credit: AFP

FIFA revealed its earnings on Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

FIFA revealed its earnings on Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country. Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo.

Most broadcast deals for this World Cup were signed in 2011 during Sepp Blatter’s presidency in two-tournament deals that included the Russia and Qatar tournaments.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Episode 13: David Gower
Videos

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us