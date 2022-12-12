FIFA World Cup 2022, December 12 schedule: What are the matches happening in Qatar today?

There are no FIFA World Cup 2022 matches scheduled for today.

Argentina, Croatia, France and Morocco are the four teams that have qualified for the semifinals.

The World Cup will resume when Argentina takes on Croatia in the semifinals on December 14.

Here is the World Cup semifinal full schedule:

Date Fixtures Time Venue December 14 Argentina vs Croatia 12:30 AM Lusail Stadium December 15 France vs Morocco 12:30AM Al Bayt Stadium

Streaming details

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be shown live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Semifinal matches in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on PTE LTD, Viacom 18, and T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.