FIFA World Cup: Why did Morocco switch goalkeepers before kickoff against Belgium?

Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his team mates for the singing of the national anthem but did not start for Morocco against Belgium on Sunday.

Reuters
27 November, 2022 19:40 IST
There was no immediate explanation for the late change.

There was no immediate explanation for the late change.

Morocco switched goalkeepers at the last moment before kickoff in their World Cup Group F game against Belgium as Munir El Kajoui came on to replace Yassine Bounou, who appeared to be unwell.

Bounou was named in the starting line-up and lined up with his team mates for the singing of the national anthem but was then seen in a lengthy discussion with the referee Cesar Ramos of Mexico.

El Kajoui then appeared for the team photo before kickoff and took Bounou’s place as the game at the Al Thumama Stadium got underway.

There was no immediate explanation for the late change with a tweet, posted after kickoff, from the Morocco Football Federation, simply saying: “Munir El Kajoui replaces Yassine Bounou for this match against Belgium”.

Images from the stadium showed Bounou slumped over with his hands braced on his knees.

Morocco was denied a goal on the stroke of halftime for offside when Hakim Ziyech’s free kick ended up in the back of the net, and it went into the break locked at 0-0 with Belgium.

Belgium had the better chance up to that point despite Kajoui making a smart early save to deny Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi. 

