Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic says the FIFA World Cup semifinal against Argentina will be a show of ‘strength of character’ by his players. Croatia, the runner-up of the 2018 World Cup, will take on two-time champion Argentina at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday night with an eye on becoming the first finalist at the Qatar World Cup.

“We are playing great Argentina — a terrific team led by Lionel Messi. They are highly motivated, but they are under greater pressure than Croatia at this particular moment in time,” Dalic said on the eve of the match.

“We have analysed our opponent. We know how they play. We know where they want to take the game, and we’re preparing for them,” he added.

Croatia, who beat Brazil in the quarterfinal, has not lost any matches in this World Cup. However, Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia 0-2 in the opener before winning against Poland and Mexico in the group stage. In the round of 16, Lionel Scaloni’s side beat Australia and the Netherlands in the quarterfinal.

Dalic said his players’ skills and “strength of character” have been phenomenal, and that took Croatia to the semifinal.

“We shall not adapt to our opponent too much. We know their strengths and weaknesses, but will continue to play our own game, and I hope it will yield the right result,” he added.