FIFA World Cup: List of all goalscorers in finals from 1930 to 2018

Playing in a FIFA World Cup is a matter of great prestige. It is the dream every professional footballer during their footballing careers.

So, what is the only way a player tops the feeling of playing a World Cup final? It is to score in one. A goal in a World Cup final forever etches a player’s name in the history books, no matter which side one is playing for.

Following is the list of all goalscorers who scored in World Cup finals - from 1930 to 2018.

1930 World Cup final (Uruguay 4-2 Argentina)

Scorers for Uruguay: Pablo Dorado, Pedro Cea, Santos Iriarte, Hector Castro

Scorer for Argentina: Carlos Peucelle, Guillermo Stabile

File Photo: Uruguay’s first goal in the World Cup final match against Argentina, in Montevideo, Uruguay on July 30, 1930. Uruguay defeated Argentina by four goals to two. | Photo Credit: AP Photo

1934 World Cup final (Italy 2-1 Czechoslovakia after extra-time)

Scorers for Italy: Raimundo Orsi, Angelo Schiavio

Scorer for Czechoslovakia: Antonin Puc

The Italian World Cup squad carry their manager, Vittorio Pozzo (1886 - 1968), shoulder high following their 2-1 victory over Czechoslovakia after extra time in the World Cup final in Rome. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

1938 World Cup final(Italy 4-2 Hungary)

Scorers for Italy: Gino Colaussi (2 goals), Silvio Piola (2 goals)

Scorers for Hungary: Pal Tiktos, Gyorgy Sarosi

Italy play Hungary in the 1938 World Cup final in France. Italy went on to become World Champions with a 4-2 victory. | Photo Credit: Keystone/Getty Images

1950 World Cup final (Uruguay 2-1 Brazil)

Scorers for Uruguay: Juan Alberto Schiaffino, Alcides Ghiggia

Scorer for Brazil: Friaca

File Photo: Uruguay player Ghiggia scores during the World Cup final match against Brazil, in the Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on July 16, 1950. | Photo Credit: AP

1954 World Cup final (West Germany 3-2 Hungary)

Scorers for West Germany: Max Morlock2, Helmut Rahn (2 goals)

Scorers for Hungary: Ferenc Puskas, Zoltan Czibor

File Photo: West Germany’s Helmut Rahn, center with arms raised, celebrates after equalizing in the World Cup final match against Hungary, at Wankdorf Stadium, in Bern, Switzerland. | Photo Credit: AP

1958 World Cup final (Brazil 5-2 Sweden)

Scorers for Brazil: Vava (2 goals), Pele (2 goals), Mario Zagallo

Scorers for Sweden: Nils Liedholm, Agne Simonsson

Pele of Brazil heads for a goal in the final against Sweden. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1962 World Cup (Brazil 3-1 Czechoslovakia)

Scorers for Brazil: Amarildo, Zito, Vava

Scorer for Czechoslovakia: Josef Masopust

Brazilian centre-forward Vava rises to do some damage, but the admirable Villam Schroif (Czechoslovakia) is equal to the occasion in the World Cup final on June 17, 1962. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

1966 World Cup (England 4-2 West Germany after extra-time)

Scorers for England: Geoff Hurst (3 goals), Martin Peters

Scorers for West Germany: Helmut Haller, Wolfgang Weber

England captain Bobby Moore (1941 - 1993) (left) and colleague Geoff Hurst (right), lead the team around the pitch at Wembley, after their 4-2 victory over West Germany in extra time in the World Cup final . | Photo Credit: Getty Images

1970 World Cup (Brazil 4-1 Italy)

Scorers for Brazil: Pele, Gerson, Jairzinho, Carlos Alberto

Scorer for Italy: Roberto Boninsegna

File Photo: Captain Carlos Alberto, center, of Brazil, holds the World Cup trophy after his team defeated Italy in the World Cup final match at Azteca Stadium, in Mexico City, June 21, 1970. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Gianni Foggia,

1974 World Cup final (Netherlands 1-2 West Germany)

Scorer for Netherlands: Johan Neeskens

Scorers for West Germany: Paul Breitner, Gerd Muller

Gerd Müller of West Germany is carried in triumph by team mates in the Olympic Stadium in Munich on July 07, 1974 after West Germany became World Champion for 1974. | Photo Credit: AFP

1978 World Cup final (Argentina 3-1 Netherlands)

Scorers for Argentina: Mario Kempes (2 goals), Daniel Bertoni

Scorer for Netherlands: Dick Nanninga

Mario Kempes (L) who had just scored his second goal celebrated in front of forward Daniel Bertoni and Dutch defenders Wim Suurbier (on ground) and Jan Poortvliet(facing camera) in Buenos Aires during the extra time period of the World Cup final between Argentina and the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AFP

1982 World Cup final (Italy 3-1 West Germany)

Scorers for Italy: Paolo Rossi, Marco Tardelli, Alessandro Altobelli

Scorer for West Germany: Paul Breitner

Paolo Rossi of Italy (N0 20) is hounded by Paul Breitner of West Germany during the 1982 World Cup final. | Photo Credit: Tony Duffy/ALLSPORT/Getty Images

1986 World Cup final (Argentina 3-2 West Germany)

Scorers for Argentina:José Luis Brown, Jorge Valdano, Jorge Burruchaga

Scorers for West Germany: Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Rudi Voller

Argentinian midfielder Jorge Burruchaga (R) beats West German goalkeeper Harald Schumacher to score the winning goal during the World Cup final between Argentina and West Germany 29 June 1986 in Mexico City. | Photo Credit: AFP

1990 World Cup final (West Germany 1-0 Argentina)

Scorer for West Germany: Andreas Brehme

West German defender Andreas Brehme (L) celebrates in front of forward Juergen Klinsmann after scoring the winning goal. | Photo Credit: AFP/GEORGES GOBET

1994 World Cup final (Brazil 0-0 Italy after extra-time. Brazil won 3-2 on penalties)

Brazilian forward Romario kisses the FIFA World Cup trophy as his teammates Branco (L) and Dunga look on, after Brazil defeated Italy 3-2 in the shoot-out session (0-0 after extra time) at the end of the World Cup final, 17 July 1994 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. | Photo Credit: AFP/TIMOTHY A. CLARY

1998 World Cup final (Brazil 0-3 France)

Scorers for France: Zinedine Zidane (2 goals), Emmanuel Petit

Zinedine Zidane (2nd L) is hugged by teammate Youri Djorkaeff (L) as they celebrate with Marcel Desailly (2nd R) and Lilian Thuram (R) after Zidane scored a second goal during the 1998 World Cup final match between Brazil and France. | Photo Credit: GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP

2002 World Cup final (Germany 0-2 Brazil)

Scorers for Brazil: Ronaldo (2 goals)

Brazil’s Ronaldo reacts after scoring past Germany’s goalkeeper Oliver Kahn, center, and Carsten Ramelow during the 2002 World Cup final match at the Yokohama stadium in Yokohama, Japan. | Photo Credit: AP Photo/Dusan Vranic

2006 World Cup final (Italy 1-1 France after extra-time. Italy won 5-3 on penalties)

Scorer for Italy: Marco Materazzi

Scorer for France: Zinedine Zidane

Italian defender Marco Materazzi holds up the 2006 World Cup trophy after Italy won their final football match against France at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium. | Photo Credit: AFP/ODD ANDERSEN

2010 World Cup final (Netherlands 0-1 Spain)

Scorer for Spain: Andres Iniesta

Goalscorer Andres Iniesta of Spain celebrates as he lifts the World Cup with team mates during the 2010 FIFA World Cup South Africa Final match between Netherlands and Spain at Soccer City Stadium. | Photo Credit: Jamie McDonald/Getty Images

2014 World Cup final (Germany 1-0 Argentina)

Scorer for Germany: Mario Gotze

Mario Gotze celebrates with the World Cup trophy after defeating Argentina 1-0 in extra time during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Final match between Germany and Argentina at Maracana on July 13, 2014 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. | Photo Credit: Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

2018 World Cup final (France 4-2 Croatia)

Scorers for France: Mario Mandzukic (own goal), Antoine Griezmann, Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe

Scorers for Croatia: Ivan Perisic, Mario Mandzukic