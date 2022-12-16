FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: History of final, past winners, runners up, results before Argentina vs France

Argentina and France will go head to head at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The South American team bettered Croatia in the semifinal while France ended Morocco’s dream run to set up the summit clash.

Morocco and Croatia will compete for the third place on Saturday.

This is the 22nd edition of the World Cup but only the 21st final at the quadrennial tournament. This is because the 1950 World Cup in Brazil was concluded with a min-league format between four teams with Uruguay winning the title.

Brazil has the most successful team in history with five titles in its bag. It won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Italy and Germany are the next most successful teams with four titles each. Argentina and France have two titles each, along with Uruguay.

Among the runners up, Germany has been second at World Cups in four editions. Argentina and Netherlands have ended as second-best team on three occasions each.

Here are the all World Cup final results thus far -