FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: History of final, past winners, runners up, results before Argentina vs France

16 December, 2022 08:27 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi will be competing in his second World Cup final. He lost the 2014 final against Germany. | Photo Credit: AFP

Argentina and France will go head to head at the Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Sunday in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: History of third-place playoffs, past winners, results, stats

The South American team bettered Croatia in the semifinal while France ended Morocco’s dream run to set up the summit clash.

Morocco and Croatia will compete for the third place on Saturday.

This is the 22nd edition of the World Cup but only the 21st final at the quadrennial tournament. This is because the 1950 World Cup in Brazil was concluded with a min-league format between four teams with Uruguay winning the title.

Brazil has the most successful team in history with five titles in its bag. It won in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. Italy and Germany are the next most successful teams with four titles each. Argentina and France have two titles each, along with Uruguay.

Among the runners up, Germany has been second at World Cups in four editions. Argentina and Netherlands have ended as second-best team on three occasions each.

Here are the all World Cup final results thus far -

FIFA World Cup editionWinnerRunner-upScoreRemarks
1930Uruguay Argentina 4-2
1934ItalyCzechoslovakia2-1-
1938Italy Hungary4-2-
1950UruguayBrazil-Won in a new round-robin format.
1954West Germany Hungary3-2-
1958Brazil Sweden 5-2-
1962Brazil Czechoslovakia 3-1-
1966England West Germany 4-2-
1970Brazil Italy 4-1-
1974West Germany Netherlands 2-1-
1978Argentina Netherlands3-1-
1982Italy West Germany 3-1-
1986Argentina West Germany3-2-
1990West Germany Argentina 1-0-
1994Brazil Italy3-2 after penalties-
1998France Brazil 3-0-
2002BrazilGermany 2-0-
2006Italy France 5-3 after penalties-
2010Spain Netherlands 1-0-
2014Germany Argentina 1-0-
2018France Croatia 4-2-
2022????

