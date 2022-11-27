News

Group D qualification scenarios: Who will join France in last 16?

The results from the second round of fixtures leave Denmark and Tunisia’s hopes of making the last 16 hanging by a thread.

Team Sportstar
27 November, 2022 09:22 IST
Australia boosted its chances of making the knockouts after a win against Tunisia.

Australia boosted its chances of making the knockouts after a win against Tunisia. | Photo Credit: AFP

France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to become the first team to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

In the first match of the day, Australia held onto a one goal lead to win its first game in Qatar. The results from the second round of fixtures leave Denmark and Tunisia’s hopes of making the last 16 hanging by a thread.

Here is how Group D looks after Saturday’s games:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France22006246
2Australia210124-23
3Denmark201112-11
4Tunisia201101-11

On Wednesday, France faces Tunisia while Denmark takes on Australia. If France wins, then Tunisia will be knocked out and the winner between Australia and Demark will join France. A draw would be enough for Australia to advance.

A draw will not be enough for Tunisia, though, to survive in the competition. However, if Tunisia wins, the qualification chances will be open to all teams.

In case Tunisia wins, it will need Australia to either draw or lose the game against Denmark. Australia would be level on four points after a draw, but Tunisia would go through on better goal difference.

In case Denmark wins, Tunisia would hope that its goal difference remains better than Denmark’s. If both - Denmark and Tunisia - are level on goal difference, the team which scores more goals will go through.

