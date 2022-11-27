France beat Denmark 2-1 on Saturday to become the first team to advance to the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.
Also Read | FIFA WC: Mbappe brace sends France through to round of 16 after 2-1 over Denmark
In the first match of the day, Australia held onto a one goal lead to win its first game in Qatar. The results from the second round of fixtures leave Denmark and Tunisia’s hopes of making the last 16 hanging by a thread.
Here is how Group D looks after Saturday’s games:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|France
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|6
|2
|Australia
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|3
|3
|Denmark
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Tunisia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|1
On Wednesday, France faces Tunisia while Denmark takes on Australia. If France wins, then Tunisia will be knocked out and the winner between Australia and Demark will join France. A draw would be enough for Australia to advance.
A draw will not be enough for Tunisia, though, to survive in the competition. However, if Tunisia wins, the qualification chances will be open to all teams.
Also Read | Duke header gives Australia vital 1-0 win over Tunisia
In case Tunisia wins, it will need Australia to either draw or lose the game against Denmark. Australia would be level on four points after a draw, but Tunisia would go through on better goal difference.
In case Denmark wins, Tunisia would hope that its goal difference remains better than Denmark’s. If both - Denmark and Tunisia - are level on goal difference, the team which scores more goals will go through.