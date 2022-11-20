FIFA bans Harry Kane from wearing ‘OneLove’ armband at Qatar World Cup: Report

FIFA banned Harry Kane from wearing the “OneLove” armband, designed to express solidarity with the LGBT community at the Qatar World Cup, The Telegraph reported on Sunday.

England will play its first match of the World Cup against Iran on Monday.

However, England captain Kane and manager Gareth Southgate said they made their position clear and “want to wear the OneLove Armband” at their opening match of the quadrennial tournament.

Earlier on Saturday, Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer said he is set to defy FIFA’s campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games.

World Cup rules require that equipment such as captains’ armbands must be authorised and provided by FIFA, but Neuer confirmed he will wear the “One Love” design even if it comes with a fine.