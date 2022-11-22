FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 2: Wales, USA share points after 1-1 draw

Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the USA in both teams’ Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.
Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the area and used his body to shield himself from the challenge of American defender Walker Zimmerman, who clearly fouled him with his attempt at the ball.
The draw helped Wales finish second behind Group B topper England.
Here is how the Group B points table looks after the opening game -
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Poins
|1
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|USA
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Iran
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0