FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group B standings after Matchday 2: Wales, USA share points after 1-1 draw

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: Wales and the USA played out a 1-1 draw on Monday night at the Qatar WC to share points.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 09:45 IST
Aaron Ramsey of Wales controls the ball against Antonee Robinson of United States during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match against the USA at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022. 

Aaron Ramsey of Wales controls the ball against Antonee Robinson of United States during the FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B match against the USA at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Gareth Bale converted a penalty in the 82nd minute and Wales salvaged a 1-1 draw against the USA in both teams’ Group B opener at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Monday.

Bale earned the penalty when he received a pass inside the area and used his body to shield himself from the challenge of American defender Walker Zimmerman, who clearly fouled him with his attempt at the ball.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

The draw helped Wales finish second behind Group B topper England.

Here is how the Group B points table looks after the opening game -

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawn LostGFGAGDPoins
1England11006243
2Wales10101101
3USA10101101
4Iran100126-40

