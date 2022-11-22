FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 2: Netherlands grabs three points against Senegal

Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.

Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the Dutch attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 on Monday at the World Cup.

GROUP B POINTS TABLE

With this win, the Netherlands took home all three points to top Group A.

Here is how the Group A points table looks after the opening game -