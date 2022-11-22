News

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 2: Netherlands grabs three points against Senegal

FIFA World Cup 2022 points table: The Netherlands won its Qatar WC campaign opener against Senegal to take home all three points.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 09:14 IST
The Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates with teammates scoring their second goal against Senegal during a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022.

The Netherlands’ Davy Klaassen celebrates with teammates scoring their second goal against Senegal during a FIFA World Cup 2022 Group A match at Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, on November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.

Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the Dutch attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 on Monday at the World Cup.

With this win, the Netherlands took home all three points to top Group A.

Here is how the Group A points table looks after the opening game -

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands11002023
2Ecuador11002023
3Senegal100102-20
4Qatar100102-20

