FIFA World Cup 2022 points table, Group A standings after Matchday 2: Netherlands grabs three points against Senegal

Louis van Gaal’s gambles at both ends of the field paid off for the Netherlands.
Up front, Memphis Depay returned from injury as a second-half substitute to help spark the Dutch attack into life as the Netherlands scored two late goals to beat Senegal 2-0 on Monday at the World Cup.
With this win, the Netherlands took home all three points to top Group A.
Here is how the Group A points table looks after the opening game -
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Ecuador
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Senegal
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|4
|Qatar
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0