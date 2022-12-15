Argentina will face France on Sunday in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final at the Lusail Stadium.

La Albiceleste, led by its talismanic forward Lionel Messi, made the final, having beaten Croatia 3-0 in the semifinal earlier. Meanwhile, Morocco failed to find the back of the net as France is all set to defend its title come match 64.

The title-deciding clash is set to kick-off at 8:30PM IST on December 18.

Date Fixtures Time (in IST) Venue December 18 Argentina vs France 8:30PM Lusail Stadium

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on PTE LTD, Viacom 18, and T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.