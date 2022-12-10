The FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal stage kicks off on Wednesday, December 14 (IST), with Lionel Messi-led Argentina taking on Croatia in the first match.

The action-packed last-four stage will also see Morocco take on the winner of England vs France.

The four winners will progress to the final on December 18.

Which teams have qualified for the semifinals? Croatia, Argentina, Morocco and Winner of ENG v FRA.

Date Fixtures Time Venue December 14 Argentina vs Croatia 12:30AM Lusail Stadium December 15 Morocco vs Winner of ENG v FRA 12:30AM Al Bayt Stadium

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal matches in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on PTE LTD, Viacom 18, and T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.