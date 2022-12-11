Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou starred for his side once again, registering three diving saves to maintain a clean sheet in the quarterfinal match against Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium.

In Qatar 2022, no player of the opposition, thus far, has been able to get the ball past the 1.95m tall custodian. The only time Morocco conceded was when Nayef Aguerd ended up scoring an own goal in a group-stage fixture against Canada.

On Saturday, after yet another exceptional display, Bounou was named ‘Player of the Match’. Post-match numbers reveal, Bounou threaded passes at an accuracy of 70 per cent, while his long ball accuracy rate was 55 against Cristiano Ronaldo and Co.

Bounou, however, decided to hand the beautiful matte red trophy over to teammate Youssef En-Nesyri, who struck the winner against A Selecao.

This was not the first time the Atlas Lions ‘keeper was receiving the honour in this edition of the quadrennial showpiece. He also won the silverware after denying Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets in a Round of 16 penalty shootout to show Spain the door.

Bounou has been plying his trade for Sevilla in the LaLiga since 2019-20. He has made 120 appearances for the club across competitions. Bounou has also played for Spanish teams Atletico Madrid, Zaragoza and Girona.

Additionally, Bounou has a last-minute goal to his name in the La Liga against Real Valladolid.

The Moroccan has played at the 2018 World Cup in Russia as well. He had the choice of playing for Canada, his country of birth, but decided to play for the African side.