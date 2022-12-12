FIFA World Cup: Full list of penalty shootouts and their results in Qatar 2022

The tagline for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar says: “Expect Amazing”. And thus far, it hasn’t disappointed.

In more ways than one, it has been the year of the ambitious underdogs and flamboyant goalkeepers. It all started with Saudi Arabia taking down a full-blooded Argentina and Japan taking Germany down by 2-1 scorelines.

Close to 60 games later, there have been more such occurences, with the custodians stepping up often to deny strikers.. Arguably, the most notable ‘keepers in the tournament have been Dominik Livakovic of Croatia, Morocco’s Yassine Bounou, and Argentina’s Emiliano Martinez. And all three of them have been involved in the four penalty shootouts that have happened thus far.

Here is a list of all the matches that have trickled into penalty shootouts and their results, when the teams couldn’t be separated even in extra-time -