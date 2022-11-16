Spain manager Luis Enrique will step into the role of a Twitch streamer as he documents his team’s Qatar World Cup journey to offer fans a unique perspective of the tournament, the 52-year-old said on Tuesday.

The former Barcelona coach said he was arriving “all in” on the interactive streaming service and would begin his new off-pitch role when Spain arrives in the Middle Eastern country on Nov. 18.

“Streamers of the world, stand back, I’m going downhill and without brakes,” Luis Enrique said in a video posted on Twitter.

“My intention is to stream during the time we’re in Qatar... An idea that starts in a crazy way, the idea of establishing a direct relationship with fans told from my point of view and that of my staff.

“A direct and unfiltered communication, more spontaneous and more natural and interesting enough for everyone.”

The coach, who will lead the team in his first World Cup, said he was looking forward to the experience that awaits him despite teething trouble with technology.

“The light is not right, the microphone is from the third division, the face is what it is, I can only improve,” joked the Spaniard.

Spain begins its World Cup campaign against Costa Rica on Nov. 23 as it looks to improve on its run four years ago when it was knocked out by host Russia in the round of 16.

It also plays Germany and Japan in Group E.