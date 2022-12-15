Croatia will face Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in the third-place playoff of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The Croats went down to Argentina in the first semifinal as Lionel Messi’s strike and a Julian Alvarez brace ensured a 3-0 scoreline for La Albiceleste. Meanwhile, Morocco failed to find the back of the net in the other semis fixture against France.

Date Fixtures Time (in IST) Venue December 17 Croatia vs Morocco 8:30PM Khalifa International Stadium

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on PTE LTD, Viacom 18, and T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.