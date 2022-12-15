News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 schedule: When is Croatia vs Morocco, the third-place playoff match? Time, date, live streaming details

Croatia and Morocco will play the third-place match at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Team Sportstar
Lusail 15 December, 2022 02:26 IST
Lusail 15 December, 2022 02:26 IST
FILE PHOTO: Croatia’s Mario Pasalic, centre, reaches for the ball during a World Cup Group F match against Morocco.

FILE PHOTO: Croatia’s Mario Pasalic, centre, reaches for the ball during a World Cup Group F match against Morocco. | Photo Credit: Manu Fernandez

Croatia and Morocco will play the third-place match at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Croatia will face Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium in the third-place playoff of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday.

The Croats went down to Argentina in the first semifinal as Lionel Messi’s strike and a Julian Alvarez brace ensured a 3-0 scoreline for La Albiceleste. Meanwhile, Morocco failed to find the back of the net in the other semis fixture against France.

DateFixturesTime (in IST)Venue
December 17Croatia vs Morocco8:30PMKhalifa International Stadium

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in India?

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff will be telecasted live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. On Android as well as iOS, it will be live streamed on JioCinema.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in the USA?

In the USA, the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff will be telecast live on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, in English. The telecast will be available in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo.

The knockout matches can be live streamed on the Fox Sports app, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Universo Now and Peacock Premium.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in the UK?

The broadcasting rights for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff are shared between BBC and ITV. As a result, all matches of Qatar 2022 will be telecast live on BBC 1, ITV 1 and ITV 4.

In Scotland, the matches will be telecast on STV. BBC iPlayer and ITVX will offer live streaming in England while Scotland will have the live coverage on STV Player.

How can I watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 third-place playoff in Bangladesh?

Viewers can watch the live telecast of the World Cup matches on  PTE LTDViacom 18, and  T Sports.

The matches will also be live streamed on  Toffee, the digital platform powered by Banglalink.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us