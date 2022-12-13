FIFA World Cup 2022 semifinal: Morocco squad analysis, run-up to semis, predicted lineups

The FIFA World Cup has been a tournament that has seen dark horses historically making it to the knockouts – be it South Korea (semifinal) and Senegal in 2002 or Cameroon in 1990 (both quarterfinals).

Morocco has followed the tradition, beating Belgium, Spain and Portugal to become the first African nation to make it into the semifinal.

The Atlas Lions had their best-ever World Cup performance as the round of 16 finish in 1986 – a record that it has broken comfortably and can sense winning the coveted trophy a potential possibility now.

It is only the other team, besides Croatia, to remain unbeaten in the World Cup.

Run-up for Morocco to the semifinal

Starting its World Cup campaign against the runner-up of the last edition of the tournament, Morocco looked very disciplined in its half to limit the Croats to a goalless draw.

Despite Croatia having higher number of passes (642 against 348 of Morocco) and higher expected Goal (xG), both sides had to settle for a point each.

Since then, Morocco has won every match, beating Belgium, Canada in the group-stage and then stunning Spain on penalties.

Against Portugal, the team found it hard to score from inside the box, with veteran Pepe riising to the occasion, but a cross from the right (outside the box) by Yahia Attiyat-Allah was headed into the net by Youssef En-Nesyri, which finally proved to be the winner.

Chance of making it to the final

Morocco now stands in the way of the defending World Champion, France, which comes into the match after beating England. Unlike Morocco, France has not had a penalty shootout to face, so far in the tournament.

The goalscoring prowess of France, led by Kylian Mbappe (5 goals) and Olivier Giroud (4 goals) has seen it pip its opponents easily.

Morocco, on the other hand, has not seen an opponent score against them so far, with the only goal coming as as own goal off Nayef Aguerd.

The contest, inexorably, is bound to be a tight one.

For Morocco, concerns will be most about the fitness of captain Romain Saiss. The centre-back – who has been the heart of its defence in the tournament – was stretchered off early in the second half, against Portugal.

Saiss – out with a hamstring injury – is likely to miss the semifinal alongside Walid Cheddira, who was sent off in second-half injury time in the quarterfinal.

Sofyan Amrabat – with his commanding presence throughout the field – is expected to be the mitigatory defender in the Moroccan half, while En-Nesyri, who was replaced by Chhedria in both the knockout games, may have to play the entire match against Les Blues.

Morocco will look to attack along the wings, as it has throughout the World Cup so far.

Hakim Ziyech and Sofiane Boufal will be the usual suspects for delivering the menacing crosses along the wings, with Hakim Ziyech and Noussair Mazraoui making the runs when the former two are released in the final third.

In goal, it will be the towering presence of Yassine Bounou, whose full-stretched reflex saves have sailed the team past Spain and then Portugal.

The 31-year-old Sevilla goalkeeper has made seven saves in the World Cup so far, including two crucial penalty saves against Spain in the shootout.

