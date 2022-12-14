WATCH: Messi weaves magic vs Croatia as Argentina reaches World Cup final

Lionel Messi is having his best time at the World Cup. The talismanic footballer guided Argentina to its second FIFA World Cup final since 2014 on Tuesday night by scoring a goal and then setting up two spectacular assists for Julian Alvarez in the semifinal against Croatia.

Messi is now just a match away from winning football’s most coveted prize - the World Cup and emulating his vaunted predecessor Diego Maradona, who won Argentina its last global trophy way back in 1986.

The PSG forward put Argentina ahead in the 34th minute, converting a penalty. Alvarez was brought down by Croatia custodian Dominik Livakovic in the box. Messi stepped up and dispatched a left-footed strike into the top right as Livakovic dived to his right but was too slow to stop the brisk shot.

During the match, Messi, for a brief period, was spotted clutching his left hamstring and appeared to grimace, immediately spreading panic through the world but especially among all Argentines. However, he stood up to relieve Lionel Scaloni and dazzled football fans, weaving magic against the Croats.

Five minutes later, Manchester City’s last summer recruit Alvarez doubled up the lead shortly before the half time, with Messi cruising down the right flank with the ball glued to his leg. He dribbled past two players only to leave the ball for Alvarez, who slalomed into the box and dodged Josip Juranovic and Sosa before lobbing the ball to the back of the net over an onrushing Livakovic.

Messi, who kept rattling Croatia’s defence with his zigzagging run all through the game on the right flank, produced another lovely piece of assist in the second half.

The 35-year-old tore down the right wing and rushed to the touchline before breaking into the box and pipping Josko Gvardiol to set up Alvarez for his second goal.

Messi, potentially playing his last World Cup, will cherish the dream of winning the mega trophy when Argentina faces the winner of the France-Morocco semifinal on December 18.