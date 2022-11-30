FIFA World Cup: Supporter runs onto pitch during Tunisia v France game

A supporter wearing a Tunisia shirt ran on to the pitch at Education Stadium during the second half of the World Cup Group D game between Tunisia and France on Wednesday.

The man was pinned down and dragged off by around a dozen security officials.

Earlier, Mario Ferri, 35, who calls himself “The Falcon”, interrupted the Portugal-Uruguay game when he sprinted on to the pitch wearing a blue Superman T-shirt with “Save Ukraine” on the front and “Respect for Iranian Woman” on the back.

He also carried a rainbow-coloured flag adorned with the words PACE, meaning peace in Italian.

“I’m BACK,” wrote the footballer on his Instagram page, where he describes himself as a “modern pirate”.