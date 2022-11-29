News

FIFA World Cup: Senegal captain wears special armband in Diop’s memory

Reuters
29 November, 2022 21:47 IST
Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal with an armband that has “19” on it.

Kalidou Koulibaly of Senegal with an armband that has “19” on it. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly wore a special armband in memory of former international Papa Bouba Diop, who died exactly two years ago, in his team’s decisive Group A game against Ecuador at the World Cup on Tuesday.

Diop, who died at the age of 42, scored the goal that helped Senegal beat France 1-0 in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup, where the African side reached the quarterfinal.

Koulibaly’s armband has “19” on it - Diop’s shirt number with Senegal.

With three goals, Diop, who won 62 caps, is Senegal’s top scorer in World Cup finals. 

