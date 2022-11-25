News

Germany replaces sponsor’s logo with OneLove armband in press centre at FIFA World Cup

The background wall of the German press conference room at their training base in north Qatar on Friday included the ‘OneLove’ logo and rainbow in place of the REWE supermarket chain that pulled out.

Reuters
Doha 25 November, 2022 21:14 IST
Doha 25 November, 2022 21:14 IST
Germany had said team captain Manuel Neuer would wear the ‘OneLove‘ armband during their opening World Cup match against Japan but backed down after being threatened with sanctions by FIFA.

Germany had said team captain Manuel Neuer would wear the ‘OneLove‘ armband during their opening World Cup match against Japan but backed down after being threatened with sanctions by FIFA. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The background wall of the German press conference room at their training base in north Qatar on Friday included the ‘OneLove’ logo and rainbow in place of the REWE supermarket chain that pulled out.

Germany replaced the logo of a supermarket chain that pulled its sponsorship over the ‘OneLove’ diversity armband controversy with that of the armband itself at their World Cup press centre on Friday.

The background wall of the German press conference room that displays all the team’s sponsors at their training base in north Qatar on Friday included the ‘OneLove’ logo and rainbow in place of the REWE supermarket chain that pulled out.

The space is not open to the public and only to accredited media.

The armbands, intended to send a message of tolerance, connection and opposition to all forms of discrimination, have been in the global spotlight since FIFA threatened several European team captains with sanctions if they wore them to support LGBTQ people in Qatar, where homosexuality is illegal.

Germany initially said team captain Manuel Neuer would wear the armband but they made a U-turn after the FIFA threat a day before their first game at the World Cup on Wednesday.

As a result of Germany backing down, major grocery chain REWE scrapped its advertising campaign with the German Football Association (DFB).

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us