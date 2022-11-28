How Ghana can qualify for knockouts after win over South Korea

Ghana secured a nerve-wracking 3-2 win over South Korea at the Education City stadium on Monday to breathe life to its World Cup campaign.

The Black Stars began their Qatar World Cup with a 2-3 defeat against Portugal.

The win over South Korea helped Ghana to three points and also moved it to a provisional top position in the group, with Portugal and Uruguay set to face off later in the day.

Who does Ghana face next?

Ghana will next play Uruguay at the Al Janoub Stadium on December 2 for its last game in the group, which will be a rematch of the infamous quarterfinal from South Africa 2010.

What should Ghana do to ensure qualification for knockouts?

A win against Uruguay would seal a spot in the round of 16 for the African side.

A draw would push their tally to four points, which would mean it would have to rely on other teams and their results to ensure its passage in the knockout.

With Portugal and Uruguay facing off later, a win for Cristiano Ronaldo’s side would ensure its qualification and would aid Ghana’s cause.

If that’s the case, Ghana would just need to draw with Uruguay to make it past the group stage, assuming South Korea doesn’t topple Portugal.

A draw between Uruguay and Portugal will also work in Ghana’s favour as the above mentioned scenario would come into play again.

If Ghana loses against Uruguay, it will be out of the contention for progression.