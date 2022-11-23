Giroud becomes France’s joint-highest goal-scorer with brace against Australia

Olivier Giroud became France’s joint-highest goal-scorer alongside Thierry Henry with a brace in the defending champion’s Group D opener against Australia at the FIFA World Cup in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old forward Giroud, who made his France debut in 2011, equalled Henry’s record tally of 51 international goals for Les Blues in his 115th appearance, eight fewer than the Arsenal legend.

At the double? Girouuuuuuuuuud!!! 🔥



With that goal, @_OlivierGiroud_ equals the record number of goals in Bleu by Thierry Henry (51) 🤜🤛



🇫🇷4-1🇦🇺 | #FRAAUS | #FiersdetreBleuspic.twitter.com/yU9p87NgRr — French Team ⭐⭐ (@FrenchTeam) November 22, 2022

France fell behind against the Socceroos after a quick goal from Craig Goodwin in ninth minute. However, Adrian Rabiot equalised for Didier Deschamps’ side 18 minutes later before Giroud put it ahead with a simple tap-in in the 32nd minute. Kylian Mbappe extended his side’s lead with a header in the 67th minute.

Giroud’s record-equalling goal came in the 71st minute with a header following a cross from Mbappe making it 4-1 in France’s favour.

France next faces Denmark in its second group match on Saturday.