News

Giroud becomes France’s joint-highest goal-scorer with brace against Australia

The 36-year-old forward Giroud equalled Henry’s tally of 51 international goals for Les Blues in his 115th appearance.

Team Sportstar
23 November, 2022 02:04 IST
23 November, 2022 02:04 IST
Olivier Giroud of France celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammate Ousmane Dembele during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday in Al Wakrah, Qatar.

Olivier Giroud of France celebrates scoring his side’s second goal with teammate Ousmane Dembele during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match against Australia at Al Janoub Stadium on Tuesday in Al Wakrah, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The 36-year-old forward Giroud equalled Henry’s tally of 51 international goals for Les Blues in his 115th appearance.

Olivier Giroud became France’s joint-highest goal-scorer alongside Thierry Henry with a brace in the defending champion’s Group D opener against Australia at the FIFA World Cup in Al Wakrah, Qatar on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old forward Giroud, who made his France debut in 2011, equalled Henry’s record tally of 51 international goals for Les Blues in his 115th appearance, eight fewer than the Arsenal legend.

France fell behind against the Socceroos after a quick goal from Craig Goodwin in ninth minute. However, Adrian Rabiot equalised for Didier Deschamps’ side 18 minutes later before Giroud put it ahead with a simple tap-in in the 32nd minute. Kylian Mbappe extended his side’s lead with a header in the 67th minute.

Giroud’s record-equalling goal came in the 71st minute with a header following a cross from Mbappe making it 4-1 in France’s favour.

France next faces Denmark in its second group match on Saturday.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us