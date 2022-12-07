News

Hansi Flick to remain Germany coach despite early World Cup exit

Germany coach Hansi Flick will keep his job and lead the team to Euro 2024 despite its crushing World Cup disappointment.

07 December, 2022 23:25 IST
Hansi Flick is set to remain as Germany head coach.

Hansi Flick is set to remain as Germany head coach. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany coach Hansi Flick will keep his job and lead the team to Euro 2024 despite its crushing World Cup disappointment, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Wednesday.

“We have full confidence in Hansi Flick that he will master this challenge together with his team,” Bernd Neuendorf, president of the DFB, said in a statement.

The four-time World Cup winners had a poor campaign in Qatar, which included defeat against Japan in its opening game before they crashed out in the group stage for the second consecutive time.

