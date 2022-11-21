News

FIFA World Cup: Bellingham becomes second youngest player to score for England in WC

Team Sportstar
21 November, 2022 19:16 IST
Bellingham celebrates with his teammate Mason Mount.

Bellingham celebrates with his teammate Mason Mount. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

England teenager Jude Bellingham on Monday became the second youngest player to score for England in World Cups in the ongoing FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa international stadium.

The Dortmund midfielder scored a towering header, courtesy of an assist from Luke Shaw from the left flank, in the 35th minute of the to open the scoring for England

Bellingham at 19 years and 145 days, is only the second youngest player after Michael Owen, 18years and 190 days ,to score for England in the quadrennial tournament. This is his maiden international goal for England.

In 112 appearances for Dortmund across competitions, Bellingham has 17 goals and has provided 15 assists.

Shortly after Bellingham’s goal, Bukayo Saka followed suit to score in the 43rd minute and become England’s third youngest World Cup goalscorer.

With both Bellingham and Saka on the scoresheet, England has had two under-21 players score in a single World Cup game for the first time in its history.

England, placed in group B, will take on the USA on November 26 at the Al Bayt stadium.

