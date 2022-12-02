Germany forward Kai Havertz compared his team’s group-stage elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022 to “watching a horror movie”. Germany, for the second consecutive time, got eliminated from the group stage of a World Cup. In the 2018 Russia World Cup, too, it made a first-round exit.

The four-time World Cup champion, Germany, on Thursday, beat Costa Rica 4-2 but had to fly back home due to Japan’s shocking 2-1 win over Spain. The win helped Japan top Group E, and Spain pipped Germany by goal difference to advance to the Round of 16.

Havertz, who scored a brace in the second half after coming off the bench, said, “When it happens this way, it feels like watching a horror movie.”

“We learned during the match that Japan was leading, and then the rankings were displayed in the stadium. We still had a little hope that Spain would score. But then we noticed that the Japan match was over,” he added.

Havertz also hinted that everything is not in sync in German football.

“When you go out twice in the first round and once in the round of 16, it’s extremely bitter. We have to be honest and say that for four years, everything hasn’t been going well. Now we have been knocked out twice in the group stage. I don’t think we’re a tournament team anymore,” he said.