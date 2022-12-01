News

FIFA World Cup points table LIVE Group F: Morocco, Croatia placed one-two at half-time; Belgium aims for second spot

In Group F, table-topper Croatia takes on World No. 2 Belgium, while Morocco takes on Canada, which is already eliminated.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 20:30 IST
Ziyech scores for Morocco against Canada.

Ziyech scores for Morocco against Canada. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

The FIFA World Cup group stage has entered the final round of matches with teams vying for their berth in the round of 16 stages.

Group A standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Netherlands (Q)32105147
2Senegal (Q)32015416
3Ecuador (E)31114314
4Qatar (E)300317-60

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1England (Q)32109277
2USA (Q)31202115
3Iran (E)310247-33
4Wales (E)301216-51
Group C standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Argentina (Q)32015236
2Poland (Q)31112204
3Mexico (E)311123-14
4Saudi Arabia (E)310235-23

Group D standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1France (Q)32016336
2Australia (Q)320134-16
3Tunisia (E)31111104
4Denmark (E)301213-21

Group E standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Spain21108174
2Japan21012203
3Costa Rica210117-63
4Germany201123-11

Group F standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Morocco32104137
1Croatia31204135
3Belgium311112-14
4Canada300327-50

Group G standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Brazil22003036
2Switzerland21011103
3Cameroon201134-11
4Serbia201135-21

Group H standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawnLostGFGAGDPoints
1Portugal22005236
2Ghana21015503
3South Korea201123-11
4Uruguay201102-21

