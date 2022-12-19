News

Bayern condemns racist comments towards Coman after World Cup final loss

Coman was one of the two French players who had failed to score during the 2-4 penalty shootout defeat at the Lusail Stadium after the two teams finished at 3-3 at the end of extra time.

Team Sportstar
19 December, 2022 22:34 IST
Frenchman Kingsley Coman walks past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner's Trophy during the awards ceremony after loss to Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Lusail City, Qatar.

Frenchman Kingsley Coman walks past the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Winner’s Trophy during the awards ceremony after loss to Argentina at Lusail Stadium on Sunday in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Bayern Munich on Monday condemned the racist comments made towards Frenchman Kingsley Coman after the World Cup final loss to Argentina in Qatar.

Bundesliga champion Bayern tweeted, “FC Bayern strongly condemn the racist comments made towards Kingsley Coman. The FC Bayern family is behind you, King. Racism has no place in sport or our society.”

The 26-year-old came on as a substitute for Antoine Griezmann in the 71st minute. He had taken the corner kick in the 118th minute which eventually led to Kylian Mbappe scoring the equaliser from a penalty kick after handball from Gonzalo Montiel.

England’s Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka were also racially abused for missing the penalty kicks during the shootout loss to Italy in the penalty shootout of the European Championship in 2021.

