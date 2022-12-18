Mbappe becomes second player to score a hattrick in the FIFA World Cup final

France forward Kylian Mbappe completed a harttrick against Argentina with a goal from the spot in the 118th minute, becoming only the second player in FIFA World Cup history to do so.

This was Mbappe’s 12th goal of the World Cup, pulling him level with Pele in the goal scoring chart Mbappe now leads the golden boot race

No player under the age of 24 has scored more goals than the Frenchman. Geoff Hurst was the only other player to score a hat-trick, with his treble coming in 1966 final for England against Germany.

Argentina had come into the second-half with a two-goal cushion when France started its comeback, late in the second half, with the first goal, coming from the spot in the 81st minute. Mbappe scored his second with a stunning shot with his shin and compelted the third from his second penalty strike.

