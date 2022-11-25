Robert Lewandowski is still Poland’s penalty-taker despite missing in its World Cup opener and is primed to break his tournament duck, coach Czeslaw Michniewicz said on Friday.

The Barcelona predator has plundered 76 goals for his country, but none have come at a World Cup and he had a tame penalty saved in Poland’s 0-0 draw with Mexico on Tuesday.

That put pressure on Poland to beat Saudi Arabia - which stunned Argentina 2-1 in the opening round of games -- on Saturday if it is to progress to the last 16 in Qatar.

“When it comes penalties, Robert is still number one,” said Michniewicz. He added, “He feels ready to score for Poland.”

Defender Jan Bednarek also backed Lewandowski to find the net, but said the 34-year-old striker would not be too concerned as long he was helping the team.

“Robert Lewandowski is our captain, he is a striker and wants to score as many goals as he can,” said the Aston Villa player.

“But for him the team is more important. He swallows his pride and really focuses on working as hard as he can, it isn’t important for him if he scores or not.

“This is the best striker in the world,” Bednarek added.

“I hope tomorrow he will lead us to victory.”