FIFA World Cup: Manuel Neuer ties record for most appearances by goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer tied the record for most appearances by a goalkeeper at World Cups with his 18th cap against Spain on Sunday.

The German custodian is tied with Brazil’s Cláudio Taffarel and Germany’s Sepp Maier who have also made 18 appearances each.

In Germany’s opening game against Japan, Neuer became the first German keeper to feature at four FIFA World Cups. Germany lost the game 1-2 with Neuer conceding goals in the closing minutes of the game.

The custodian made his debut in the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa. Germany reached the semifinal of the tournament where it was defeated 1-0 by Spain. It then beat Uruguay 3-2 to finish third.

Neuer was a part of the Germany team that won the competition four years later in Brazil.

More to follow...