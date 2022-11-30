Watch: Rashford scores England’s 100th FIFA World Cup goal at Qatar 2022

Marcus Rashford produced a brilliant display of skills with a brace against Wales as England registered its 100th goal in FIFA World Cups.

The Three Lions achieved this feat with Rashford’s strike in the 68th minute in England’s 3-0 win against Wales that helped Gareth Southgate’s side reach the round-of-16.

Rashford took down a long deep ball from Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips down the right flank, before tuning into the box. He jagged his way in and then unleashed a shot which went through the legs of a Welsh defender and keeper Danny Ward, before it went in.

Earlier in the game, Rashford scored the first ever direct free-kick goal of this edition’s World Cup.

With this, Rashford also became the first Manchester United to play three goals for England in a major tournament since Bobby Charlton in 1966.

England is now seventh in the list of nations with the most goals at World Cups. Germany sits at the top with a staggering 230 goals.

Top 5 goal scoring nations at the World Cups