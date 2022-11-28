News

Messi in trouble with boxer Canelo Alvarez after ‘disrespectful’ celebration

“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted about Lionel Messi after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.

AP
28 November, 2022 19:05 IST
28 November, 2022 19:05 IST

“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted about Lionel Messi after Argentina’s 2-0 win over Mexico in the FIFA World Cup.

The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi “ was cleaning the floor ” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans.

The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi “ was cleaning the floor ” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/AFP

 In one corner, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez. In the other, Lionel Messi.

The Argentina star may have gotten into trouble with the wrong person after moving the Mexican national team jersey with his foot while celebrating his team’s much-needed World Cup win against Mexico on Saturday.

The Mexican boxer said on Twitter that Messi “ was cleaning the floor ” with the Mexican shirt. He said it was a disrespectful attitude by the Argentina star toward the Mexicans.

“He better ask God not to run into me,” Canelo tweeted.

Messi was taking his right shoe off when he — apparently without intention — moved the Mexico shirt which he had exchanged with a Mexican player after Argentina’s 2-0 win. The shirt was on the floor as the Argentines celebrated in the locker room.

Former Argentina forward Sergio “Kun” Aguero came out on Messi’s defense.

“Mr. Canelo, don’t go finding excuses or creating trouble, certainly you don’t know soccer or what happens in a locker room,” he said on Twitter. “The shirts are always on the floor after a match as they are sweaty.”

Former Spain player Cesc Fabregas also defended Messi, saying it’s normal for players to leave the shirts on the floor before they can be taken to be washed.

The 35-year-old Messi is trying to win his first World Cup title with Argentina. The win over Mexico kept the Argentines in position to advance to the knockout round.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 Wednesdays With WV: Sridharan Sriram
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us