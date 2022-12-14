Lionel Messi drove Argentina into the final of the Qatar World Cup with a stunning performance against Croatia at the Lusail Stadium on Wednesday.

Messi opened the scoring with a penalty before waltzing past multiple Croatian defenders to set up Julian Alvarez his side’s third goal. With this, he secured yet another player of the match award, extending his lead at the top for most man of the match awards at World Cups.

This was his fourth player of the match award in this tournament, equalling the most in a single World Cup. Messi himself had won four such awards in 2014, with Netherlands Wesley Sneijder too having the same number from 2010.

Earlier in the tournament, Messi went past Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo, who has seven trophies in the quadrennial showpiece, with a man of the match award against Australia in the Round of 16.

Former Dutch footballer Arjen Robben, with six Player of the Match awards, is third on the list. The awards were instituted in 2002.

Messi now has five goals and three assists in the Qatar World Cup. His best goal tally at a World Cup has been five during the 2014 edition in Brazil where Argentina lost in the final.

While the Player of the Match in the two inaugural editions were chosen by the technical group, an online poll on FIFA's website has been deciding the winner since 2010.